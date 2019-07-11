AirPlay + Sonos support graces Onkyo’s 9.2-Ch. A/V Receiver: $343 (Reg. $429)

World Wide Stereo (99.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Onkyo TX-RZ630 9.2-Channel A/V Receiver for $343.20 shipped when you add it to your shopping cart. That’s $85 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $42. Support for AirPlay makes this Onkyo receiver an excellent option for iOS and macOS users alike. It even works with Sonos, allowing folks already invested in that ecosystem to add this without much effort. Audio buffs will appreciate Dolby Atmos playback, passing along top-tier audio to speakers throughout their home theater. Reviews are still rolling in for this receiver, but Onkyo is a reputable brand.

Be ready to hook up audio equipment with AmazonBasics 100-ft. Speaker Wire for $12. This 16-gauge speaker wire features a white like that marks polarity, making it easy to set up. It’s wrapped on a spool, allowing you unravel only what’s needed.

Onkyo 9.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

90 W/Ch. (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2 Ch. Driven, FTC) and 215 W/Ch. (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1 Ch. Driven)

Dolby Atmos and DTS: x playback through 5.2.4 or 7.2.2 channels

HDMI 7 in (rear), main out, and Sub/zone 2 out supporting 4K/60 Hz, HDR10, hlg, Dolby vision, BT.2020, and HDCP 2.2 pass-through/ 1 front HDMI for convenience

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!