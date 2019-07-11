Shark’s Navigator Zero-M Vac will leave your home spotless: $150 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon offers the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Zero-M Speed Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Same price at Newegg. It goes for $200 at JCPenney and $230 on HSN. Today’s deal is $10 under Amazon’s previous all-time low. This has a self-cleaning brushroll which lifts up hair and other debris. A detachable canister plus swivel steering make it easier to get to those hard-to-reach spots, while the built-in HEPA filter will keep allergens at bay. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up a box or two of these Fette Filter Vacuum Filter Kits at $13. You’ll receive three felt filters plus three foam filters.

If you’d rather enlist the help of a robot to help clean your house you’re in luck, as the ILIFE A4s Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $107. Just push a button for over two hours of continuous cleaning.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Zero-M Speed Vacuum:

The vacuum that deep-cleans now cleans itself The Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll delivers nonstop hair removal

Use as an upright vacuum for powerful floor and carpet cleaning Or for more portability, detach the canister to go into Lift-Away mode to easily clean above-floor areas like furniture and stairs

Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner

Swivel steering provides effortless maneuverability for cleaning hard-to-reach areas; Cord length: 25-30 feet

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!