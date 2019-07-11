Tower’s Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is more than $115 off for today only

For today only, Woot is offering the Tower Adventurer Inflatable 9-foot-10-inch Stand Up Paddle Board Set for $449.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This set was originally $1,040 and is now on sale for around $779 at Amazon and $565 direct from Tower. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This portable, inflatable SUP is nearly 10 feet in length and features a 6-inch thick military-grade PVC material with drop-stitch construction. Along with the 2-year warranty, the set includes the board, fiberglass paddle, SUP pump, high-end Tower branded diamond grooved deck pad, removable center fin, a hand hold strap, and a roll-up carrying strap. Rated 4+ stars from over 540 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Tower SUP features a leash attachment ring on the tail so you might want to take a look at the BPS ‘Storm’ Premium Surf/SUP 10-foot Coiled Leash at $17.99 Prime shipped. It adds a level of safety and will help to keep the board near you if you fall off. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Tower Adventurer Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Set:

Frankly, virtually all 4″ inflatable SUPs (which is pretty much all inflatable SUPs on the market) leave a lot to be desired. That’s putting it nicely. They sag in the middle and ride low in the water so you end up standing in a puddle of cold water, which is miserable. The sagging and undulating ride also slows you down. The 6″ thick, military grade Tower Adventurer Inflatable SUP is dramatically more rigid, plus floats higher in the water so no wet feet.

