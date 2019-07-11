Take 40% off UE’s MEGABOOM 3 w/ 20-hours of battery, now at a new low of $120

Verizon Wireless offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $119.99 shipped. This is down from its $200 normal price, $170 going rate at Amazon, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re throwing any summer parties this year, you’ll want the MEGABOOM 3. It’s waterproof, offers up to 20-hours of music playback, and through 360-degree speakers, it’ll fill a room like you wouldn’t believe. Whether your summer has beach parties or backyard BBQs planned, this is a must-have entertainment accessory. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Want a waterproof speaker but would prefer to not spend $120? The Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker gives you waterproofing and up to 14 hours of playback for $22 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 features:

Wireless Streaming via Bluetooth

360° Sound

Up to 20 Hours of Playback

2x 2″ Drivers & 4 Ohms Full Range Driver

2x Passive Radiators

Connect up to Two Speakers Together

Built-In Playback Controls

IP67 Water and Dustproof Rating

Built-In Hang Loop

