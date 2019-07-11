Pair your MacBook with VAVA’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub at $18.50 and save over 60%

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from over 418,000) via Amazon offers the VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18.49 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. In order to lock in the discount you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon and then apply code 3LMGCLGU at checkout. Normally selling for $47, that saves you over 60% and drops the price to match our previous mention for the all-time low. VAVA’s hub features a compact design as well as five inputs to give your Mac plenty of the I/O options right might be missing out on. That includes dual USB 3.0 as well as 4K HDMI, plus SD card reader. Finally, a USB-C port rounds out selection of inputs, which offers 100W power passthrough capabilities to charge your Mac. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

If there’s just a single peripheral you have in mind for pairing with a newer MacBook, then save a bit more and go with Amazon’s in-house USB-C to USB 3.1 adapter at $8. At $10 less, you’ll ditch the multiple I/O additions, but still be able to take advantage of the same up to 5GBps transfer speeds as the discounted adapter from above.

Don’t forget that you can still save up to 35% off USB-C docking stations, hubs and more at Monoprice from $2. Plus, Sabrent’s USB hub sale has various options starting at $7 Prime shipped.

VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

VAVA 5-in-1 USB C Hub comes in extremely compact and slim body with 2 Standard USB 3.0 Ports, 100W power delivery Port, 4K HDMI port and a SD 3.0 Card Reader port. Mirror or extend your screen with the USB C adapter’s HDMI port and directly stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080p video to HDTV, monitors, or projectors for a crystal clear Video. Two 3.0 USB ports support up to 5Gbps transmission speed rates, fast enough to transfer high-definition movie in seconds.

