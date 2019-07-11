vodool (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth-enabled HealthKit Smart Body Scale on sale for $16 Prime shipped when the code AI5SZVMW is used at checkout. This is down 60% from its going rate and is the best available. If you’re looking for a simple way to track your weight and more on iPhone, this is a great option. With built-in integration with Apple Health, your weight, BMI, and other body information will be recorded in your phone without any input from you. Not only does this scale sync with Apple Health through HealthKit, but also Google Fit and more, giving you a well-rounded experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t really care for HealthKit integration, this non-smart scale is just under $13 Prime shipped. You’ll save a few bucks but lose the ability to easily track your info on your phone.

For a more premium look and feel, the Withings Body HealthKit-enabled Scale is down to $48 right now from its regular $60 going rate. This tracks similar things to the above Vodool, but interfaces with a much wider range of products throughout the Withings lineup.

Looking for other features in your smart scale? Check out our roundup which includes models in all price points. We lay out the different features associated with each scale, helping you make the most informed decision possible.

Vodool Smart Scale features:

Thanks to the dual-frequency biological electrical Impedance that provides intelligent detection to extracellular fluid Content

The 13 comprehensive metrics Provide accurate data for weight, BMI, TWB, BIA, body fat percentage, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, estimated water, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolic rate, and metabolic age.

HUTbIT can store all information of unlimited users.

Download Feelfit from The App Store or Google Play

Get all your health data collected and Isolated automatically with a simple touch on your LCD screen

Sync data Also with Apple Health & FitBit to keep track on your mobile phone.

