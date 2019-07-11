This $30 Bluetooth meat thermometer includes two probes + works w/ iPhone

Piqiu (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Meat Thermometer for $30 shipped when the code CP23HGHP is used at checkout. This is $12 off its going rate and is one of the best prices available. This is perfect for the backyard BBQ as it’ll let you measure your meal’s temperature from your phone, thanks to its Bluetooth connection. In the box you’ll receive two probes for monitoring multiple things at once. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the Bluetooth connectivity and pick up this handheld digital meat thermometer for $9.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is great for checking steaks as you cook, where the above model is perfect for smokers.

Piqiu Wireless Meat Thermometer features:

The wireless cooking thermometer with advanced technology provides a strong and reliable connection up to 60M / 197 ft. Even if you’re away from the wireless digital thermometer, you can read the real-time status of food or meat and get an overheating alert on your smartphone.

The free app “Easy BBQ” perfectly matches your device for iOS and Android versions, as well as the iPad mini. When your meat finishes cooking according to the level of completion you set, the app will remind you that you never worry about overcooking or undercooking.

This instant-reading meat thermometer is equipped with 2 stainless steel probes with different color markings,which monitors different meat or grill/smoker temperatures simultaneously. The buck tip design makes it easy to insert meat. And the temperature can be obtained more accurately and quickly.

