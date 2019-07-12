Apple’s prev. gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Cellular + 512GB is $560 off at $719

B&H is offering Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch Cellular + Wi-Fi 512GB for $719 shipped in Silver or Gold. This is $560 off the list price, saves you nearly $375 from Best Buy’s current sale and is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked. If you don’t mind missing out on Face ID or USB-C, this is a fantastic option for you. With 512GB of storage and built-in LTE, you’ll be able to watch (or download) just about any movie you could dream of. Plus, with iPadOS 13, you’ll be able to further expand the use of Apple’s high-end tablet.

Nomad Base Station

A must-have for any iPad Pro user is the Apple Pencil. Though a normal stylus is quite inexpensive at Amazon, the Apple Pencil provides quite a bit more. With pressure sensitivity and a lag-free experience, it’s by far the best way to sketch or sign documents on your iPad Pro.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor

4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP iSight Camera

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!