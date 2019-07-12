Apple’s prev. gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Cellular + 512GB is $560 off at $719

B&H is offering Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch Cellular + Wi-Fi 512GB for $719 shipped in Silver or Gold. This is $560 off the list price, saves you nearly $375 from Best Buy’s current sale and is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked. If you don’t mind missing out on Face ID or USB-C, this is a fantastic option for you. With 512GB of storage and built-in LTE, you’ll be able to watch (or download) just about any movie you could dream of. Plus, with iPadOS 13, you’ll be able to further expand the use of Apple’s high-end tablet.
Nomad Base Station
A must-have for any iPad Pro user is the Apple Pencil. Though a normal stylus is quite inexpensive at Amazon, the Apple Pencil provides quite a bit more. With pressure sensitivity and a lag-free experience, it’s by far the best way to sketch or sign documents on your iPad Pro.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:
- 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
- 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 12MP iSight Camera
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- Lightning Connector, Smart Connector
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!