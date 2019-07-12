You can own AKASO’s 1080p Dash Cam for a mere $22 (Save 45%)

AKASO-Direct (98% lifetime postitive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Cam (C200) for $21.99 shipped when coupon code ANKAGMTB has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. No matter how much time you spend on the road, you’re bound to see a crazy thing here and there. Using this dash cam, you’ll be able to have a record of everything you saw and also capture exactly what happened in the case of a car accident. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Load up your new dash cam with storage using SanDisk’s 64GB microSD Card for $12. Class 10 speeds allow transfer speeds that reach up to 100MB/s and A1-rated performance makes it an well-rounded option Android-powered devices if you end up buying a larger card for your dash cam in the future.
AKASO 1080p Dash Cam (C200) features:
- C200 Dash Cam captures full HD 1920x1080P video that can be viewed on a large 3.0 inch LCD screen
- Equipped with the high sensitive G-sensor function, it will automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording
- Wide Dynamic Range automatically adjusts the light and dark conditions to get the best image
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!