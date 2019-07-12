You can own AKASO’s 1080p Dash Cam for a mere $22 (Save 45%)

AKASO-Direct (98% lifetime postitive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Cam (C200) for $21.99 shipped when coupon code ANKAGMTB has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. No matter how much time you spend on the road, you’re bound to see a crazy thing here and there. Using this dash cam, you’ll be able to have a record of everything you saw and also capture exactly what happened in the case of a car accident. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Load up your new dash cam with storage using SanDisk’s 64GB microSD Card for $12. Class 10 speeds allow transfer speeds that reach up to 100MB/s and A1-rated performance makes it an well-rounded option Android-powered devices if you end up buying a larger card for your dash cam in the future.

AKASO 1080p Dash Cam (C200) features:

C200 Dash Cam captures full HD 1920x1080P video that can be viewed on a large 3.0 inch LCD screen

Equipped with the high sensitive G-sensor function, it will automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording

Wide Dynamic Range automatically adjusts the light and dark conditions to get the best image

