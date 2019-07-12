This rechargeable bike light offers up to 1,000 lumens of brightness for $11.50

AKASO-Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Bike Light for $11.39 Prime shipped when the code DZROWLFC is used at checkout. This is down nearly 50% from its going rate of $20 and is the best available. If you plan to ride your bike at night, this is a must-have item. With 1,000 lumens of light output, it’ll illuminate the path ahead as well as warn drivers of your presence. Plus, there’s an included back light that lets people know you’re there as they approach you from behind. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Easily keep your phone within arms reach with this $8 Prime shipped bike mount. It will hold your phone to your handlebars, making sure that whether you need navigation, music controls, or quick access to a phone call, your phone is always there.

AKASO Bike Light features:

Offers up to 1,000 Lumen illumination. REAR LIGHT helps motorists see you in dim light conditions and keep you safe

Turn on the light and choose from three working modes (Strong, Soft, and Strobe) with just the touch of a single button

No worries at all to use it in the rain or other inclement weather

Comes with adjustable mounts for easy installation on most bike handlebars and helmets, also compact enough to use as a standalone flashlight

