Build a standing desk with AmazonBasics’ $117 Converter (23% off), more from $65

Jul. 12th 2019

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Standing Desk Converter for $116.85 shipped. Having originally retailed for $180, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $150. That’s good for a 23% discount, is $8 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Amazon’s in-house standing desk converter can switch between various heights from 2.5 to 20 inches. The desktop has plenty of room your laptop, monitor, peripherals and more. It also has built-in cable management features. Over 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. Find more standing desk accessories down below.

Amazon is also discounting another standing desk essential today. Right now the AmazonBasics Sit-Stand Tilt Stool is down to $64.79 shipped in Black and Orange. That’s down from its going rate of $85 and a match of the Amazon low. This stool features a curved base that enables a wide range of motion and its backless design promotes “active sitting and proper posture.” Plus it’s height-adjustable from 18.5 to 28 inches thanks to a pneumatic gas lift. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Another great addition to your workstation is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. 

And don’t forget that you can still save at least 20% on AmazonBasics Mac + iPhone accessories, plus more from $5.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

  • Instantly transform a flat work surface into a sit-stand desk; sits 2 inches above table/desktop at the lowest position and is height adjustable from 2.5 to 20 inches
  • Easy to use – simply release the hand-brake lever to position desk converter to the desired height; counter-balance mechanism ensures effortless adjustments

