Bundle APC’s 1500VA UPS with its 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip at $180 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the APC BX1500M 1500VA 10-Outlet UPS bundled with the APC Six-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $179.75 shipped. Typically selling for $220, it just recently dropped to $212. Today’s offer knocks off an additional $32, saving you a total of nearly 20%. It’s also the second-lowest offer to date. Alongside its 10 built-in outlets, APC’s 1500VA can keep gear consuming 50W of power running for up to 120 minutes. The smart power strip on the other hand works with Alexa and allows you to independently control three different outlets. This bundle is notable way to keep your gear safe from power outages and the like with surge protection added into the mix as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 555 customers.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $40. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with six outlets, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and more.

APC 1500VA UPS + Smart Power Strip Bundle features:

UPS: 1500VA / 900W Backup Battery Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) with AVR

UPS: 10 Outlets: 5 Battery Back up & Surge Protector, plus 5 Surge Protector Only

Smart Surge Protector: 5 WIFI SMART PLUGS: 3 surge-protected smart outlets, plus 2 smart USB charger ports that can be independently controlled by Alexa or the APC Home App

Smart Surge Protector: Alexa smart plug voice control. Or access smart plugs from your phone via the free APC Home App, and control your lights and appliances from anywhere.

