This ceramic griddle cook top with temp control is just $15 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Ceramic Griddle in Black (BLA14447) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is as much as 50% off and the best price we can find. Similar models sell for around $30+ at Amazon. Featuring a 10.5 x 20-inch cooking surface, it has all of your “pancake, quesadilla, grilled cheese and bacon” needs covered. This noodles has a temperature-control probe, nonskid feet, PTFE- and PFOA-free nonstick ceramic coating and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 640 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All things considered it doesn’t get much more affordable than this. Most budget griddle pans cost this much or more, never mind an electric cook top. But be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide where you can get a head start on Prime Day deals, robot vacuums, coffee makers and much more.

Bella Ceramic Griddle:

Bella Ceramic Griddle: Featuring a 10.5″ x 20″ surface, this griddle allows you to easily prepare breakfast, lunch or dinner for your family. A temperature-control probe offers simple adjustments, while the nonstick ceramic coating makes cleanup a breeze. Prepare pancakes, quesadillas, grilled cheese and bacon on this 10.5″ x 20″ griddle. Temperature-control probe lets you find the ideal temperature for your cooking needs.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!