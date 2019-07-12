Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: SkySafari 6, San Juan, more

- Jul. 12th 2019 9:55 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including DayCost Pro, Pinball Breaker Forever, SkySafari 6 Plus, SkySafari 6 Pro, Extreme Agenda, San Juan and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mindfulness Bell: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pinball Breaker Forever: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: 17 Mini Games For Watch & Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Avernum: Escape From the Pit HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: San Juan: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $9)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fowlst: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

