Outfit your kitchen with these Dash mini appliances from $8 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Portable Grill Machine in Red for $7.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $15, which is what it still fetches at Bed Bath and Beyond, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. Use this nifty little appliance to make burgers, paninis, grilled cheese, and even breakfast sandwiches. A recipe book is also included. Should you have a kitchen in your college dorm, one of these will be great to have around. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for even more Dash mini kitchen appliances on sale.

Dash Mini Maker Portable Grill Machine:

MORE THAN BURGERS: Make individual servings for burgers, paninis, grilled cheese, even toasted breakfast sandwiches or grilled fruit, without the need for multiple pots/pans! Great for kids or on the go!

COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time

