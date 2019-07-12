Get ready to go camping with Klymit gear at up to 30% off, deals from $12

Today only, as one of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off Klymit camping gear. Prices are as marked and for Prime members only. Free shipping applies on all orders. Notable is the Klymit Static V Lightweight Non-Insulated Sleeping Pad in Coyote Sand for $32.99. A similar one goes for $45 at REI. Amazon had been charging closer to $50 before this drop to the second-lowest price we’ve tracked there. The V-chamber design is meant to limit heat loss and air movement for a better night’s sleep while you’re on the campground. A stuff sack is included for easy portability. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,000 shoppers. Head below for more.
Also on sale is the Klymit Pillow X Inflatable Camp & Travel Pillow in Red for $11.99. Regularly $20, it’s the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It goes for $25 at Moosejaw. This pillow weighs under two ounces and can also be used as a seat cushion. No need to worry about bulk here because it folds down to the size of a lighter. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the rest of Amazon’s Klymit Prime Gold Box here.
Klymit Static V Lightweight Non-Insulated Sleeping Pad:
- SLEEP COMFORTABLY ALL NIGHT: Affordable lightweight camping pad with V-chamber design to limit air movement and heat loss for better support and comfort
- EASY-TO-USE push valve allows for quick inflation and deflation
- INCREDIBLY LIGHTWEIGHT: Packed Weight: 18.6 Ounces; Packed Size: 3 x 8 Inches; Made of durable and rugged 75D polyester fabric
