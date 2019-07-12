Magazine subs from $5/yr: Men’s Health, Wired, GQ, Bon Appetit and more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s Dollar Days Sale. With issues starting from just $1 or less, the sale contains most of the big-name titles like Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Outdoor Photographer, Bon Appetit and more. You’re essentially looking at matches on all the most popular titles starting from around $5 per year. Head below for all the details.

As we mentioned above, this weekend’d sale is matching our usual exclusive offers on all of the aforementioned titles. One standout here is Men’s Health at $4.99 per year with free delivery. This one is regularly closer to $15 per year or more and doesn’t tend to drop down to $5 as often as it used to. Just note, this pricing is only available on the one-year offer in this weekend’s sale. Amazon is currently charging $25 per year or $10 if you opt for an auto-renewal subscription, for comparison.

While $5 per year is a great price, we do tend to see Car and Driver as well as Motor Trend drop even lower in multi-year sales.

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. And this deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

Men’s Health Magazine:

Men’s Health magazine is the ultimate publication for men who want to lead a healthier and happier life. Designed for active men, each issue features a variety of feature articles from top journalists. While the focus of the magazine is on health and fitness, readers will also find topics about nutrition, relationships, and even style.

