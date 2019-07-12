The highly-rated magnetic ZYLISS Can Opener is now just $9 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering the ZYLISS Lock N’ Lift Can Opener with Lid Lifter Magnet in Green for $8.99 after you clip the $3 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15 or so, today’s deal is now one of the best prices we’ve tracked and the best we can currently find. This manual can opener features a stainless-steel cutting mechanism, soft touch grip, a magnetic lid lift system and a 5-year warranty. It is a best seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is already one of the most affordable manual can openers on the market. But one good alternative would be the Swing-A-Way Portable Can Opener that starts at just over $8 Prime shipped. It also carries stellar reviews and includes a 5 year warranty. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

ZYLISS Lock N’ Lift Can Opener:

Manual can opener locks onto cans of all sizes for safe and efficient opening

Smooth turning, stainless-steel cutting mechanism opens cans in seconds

Comfortable, soft touch grip and handle eliminate hand fatigue, great for arthritis

Magnet lifts lid off can and lever releases lid for easy disposal

5 Year Zyliss Guarantee, Hand Wipe – Do Not Submerge

