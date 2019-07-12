The 440+ page Marvel Encyclopedia is down to $23 at Amazon (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon has the new edition hardcover Marvel Encyclopedia for $22.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it has started to slide down in price over the last few months and is now within cents of the all-time low. Spanning over 440 pages, it “reveals vital info and secret histories of more than 1200 classic and brand new Marvel characters.” It also includes an introduction by Mr. Stan Lee himself. This Amazon best seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 120 customers.

Alternatively, you could opt for the hardcover Marvel Studios Character Encyclopedia for just $10 Prime shipped. This one focuses Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and features over 170 pages. Be sure to head over to our latest Comixology roundup for up to 67% off classic Marvel comics including X-Force, Battle Angel Alita, One Piece and much more.

Marvel Encyclopedia:

From iconic teams such as the Avengers, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy to fan favorites Black Panther, Deadpool, and Captain Marvel to rising stars Amadeus Cho, Squirrel Girl and the Exiles, every significant Marvel character is showcased with the latest comic artwork. Meticulously researched, expertly written, and stunningly illustrated, the Marvel Encyclopedia boasts newly commissioned cover art by one of Marvel’s hottest up-and-coming talents.

