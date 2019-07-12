Motorsport Manager 2 now FREE for the first time on iOS/Android (Reg. $2+)

Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 is now FREE . Regularly between $2 and $4, this is the very first time we have seen the highly-rated game go free on the App Store. This is race sim where you’ll be building your own motorsport team from the ground-up, including hiring drivers and developing your own vehicles. Fortunately, we are also seeing this one for FREE on Google Play for Android users. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from almost 10,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

We also have deep deals available on The Inner World and the highly-rated Bridge Constructor titles. That’s on top of today’s roundup which has price drops on SkySafari 6 Pro, Pinball Breaker Forever, Fowlst, Dead Age and many more.

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 2: FREE (Reg. $2+)

Android: Motorsport Manager Mobile 2: FREE (Reg. $2+)

Motorsport Manager Mobile 2:

The long-awaited sequel to the highest-rated motorsport game on the App Store, Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 is the ultimate race team simulation game. Build your very own motorsport team, making all of the big decisions. Hire the drivers, assemble the team, develop your car and mastermind your way to glory.

