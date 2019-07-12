Pier One’s Summer Sale polishes your home with up to 75% off furniture, more

The Pier One Semi-Annual Clearance Event offers up to 75% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $49 with promo code FREESHIP49 at checkout. The Natural Stonewash Dining Table is stunning and priced at $595. For comparison, this dining table was originally $700. This eye-catching piece is great for a family and perfect for events. Better yet, its white-washed finish is very on-trend and timeless to use for years to come. It sits up to eight people and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with 300 reviews from Piece One customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Pier One’s Summer Clearance Sale below.
Our top picks from Pier One include:
- Natural Stonewash Dining Tables $595 (Orig. $700)
- Mocha Standard Chair $100 (Orig. $175)
- Weathered Java Desk $383 (Orig. $450)
- Archie Mocha Swingasan with Ivory Cushion $170 (Orig. $250)
- Palmer Golden Tower Lanterns $6 (Orig. $13)
- Whitewashed Wall Clock $95 (Orig. $119)
- Diamond and Scroll Doormat $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
