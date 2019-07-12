Very stylish swimwear for summer at up to 70% off in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 70% off Seafolly Australia Swimwear. Note: this deal is exclusively for Prime members. Free shipping applies on all orders. Just in time for the heat of summer the Seafolly Block Party High Neck Halter Bikini Top is a must-have for just $14.99. Regularly priced at $102, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This swimsuit top is elegant, fashionable and available in five color options. Reviews are still coming in; however, Seafolly Australia Swimwear is highly-rated overall.

Also, if you’re looking for a more conservative option that will cover your stomach, the Black Party Tankini Swimsuit Top is a great choice. It’s also on sale for just $14.99 and originally was priced at $62. This swimsuit was designed to be flattering and is perfect for this summer. Shop the rest of today’s Seafolly Australia Swimwear sale right here.

Seafolly Block Party High Neck Bikini Top features:

Contrast Banding, Removable Quick Dry Cups.

Take Minimal To The Max With Clean, Crisp Lines And A Sports-Luxe Feel.

Wherever Your Vacation Takes You, From Tropical Beach To Pool Side

Resort, This Stunning Seafolly Piece Creates A Head To Toe Effortlessly Chic Look.

High Neck Detail Offers Extra Coverage. Works For Most Cup Sizes

