Sperry’s Friday Summer Event offers select boat shoes for $50, today only

Sperry’s Summer Friday Sale offers select styles for $50 with code FRIYAY at checkout. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. A timeless and stylish option for summer is the men’s Authentic Original Richtown Boat Shoes that are on sale for $50, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes can be dressed up or down seamlessly and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Plus, this style is great for when you’re in a hurry, because you can just slip them on and go. With over 100 reviews, these boat shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to see the rest of our top picks from Sperry’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

