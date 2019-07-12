Teac’s 2-Speed Turntable with USB connectivity is now $169 (Reg. $230+)

- Jul. 12th 2019 12:23 pm ET

0

BuyDig offers the Teac 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable (TN-350-MB) for $169 shipped when you apply code SPIN at checkout. Originally $450, it sells for closer to $230+ at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This model can handle both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM vinyl. Features include an aluminum die-cast platter, stereo RCA output, USB connectivity for digitizing vinyl and much more. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of the Amazon reviewers and Teac gear generally receives solid ratings. More details below.

But if you don’t need the USB connection, take a look at the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable for $99 shipped. It is $70 less and can also handle both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records.

Teac 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable:

  • Experience the high-fidelity audio of vinyl
  • Fully automatic Belt-drive turntable operation with two speeds: 33-1/3, 45 RPM
  • Anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter
  • Redesigned tone arm base and head shell for improved tracking and reduced resonance
  • Ac adapter handles AC/DC conversion outside of the chassis, reducing noise in the signal chain

