Teac’s 2-Speed Turntable with USB connectivity is now $169 (Reg. $230+)

BuyDig offers the Teac 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable (TN-350-MB) for $169 shipped when you apply code SPIN at checkout. Originally $450, it sells for closer to $230+ at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This model can handle both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM vinyl. Features include an aluminum die-cast platter, stereo RCA output, USB connectivity for digitizing vinyl and much more. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of the Amazon reviewers and Teac gear generally receives solid ratings. More details below.

But if you don’t need the USB connection, take a look at the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable for $99 shipped. It is $70 less and can also handle both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records.

Teac 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable:

Experience the high-fidelity audio of vinyl

Fully automatic Belt-drive turntable operation with two speeds: 33-1/3, 45 RPM

Anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter

Redesigned tone arm base and head shell for improved tracking and reduced resonance

Ac adapter handles AC/DC conversion outside of the chassis, reducing noise in the signal chain

