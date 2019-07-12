Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger shoes, wallets, bags and more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger shoes, bags and accessories. Prices are as marked and for Prime members only. Free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Thin Bifold Wallet that’s marked down to just $15.39. For comparison, this is regularly priced at $22. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen since December and this wallet will be a go-to in your everyday life. This wallet features 6 card slots, a removable card holder and it’s available in multiple color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews.

Another notable deal from this sale is the men’s Alvins Driving Style Loafers that are on sale from $34.21, down from at least $50. (Prices vary by size and color.) These loafers are a perfect option for summer and transition very nicely into fall and winter. They’re available in three color options and rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s Tommy Hilfiger Prime Gold Box right here.

Tommy Hilfiger Thin Bifold features:

Tommy Hilfiger always goes that extra mile to provide you with the best in class of men’s accessories. We pay a very close attention to the material we use in our product and only select the best for you. This handcrafted leather wallet is everything you need to stand up in class

Tommy Hilfiger Wallet passcase billfold wallet offers you 4 inner card pockets, 2 hidden pockets, 1 large bill compartment, 1 removable cardholder for extra capacity just when you need it and 1 thumb ID Window. You have enough storage capacity to fit your needs in any occasion

Stylish design with tonal stitching edges features an embossed Tommy Hilfiger logo on the front pocket. You can be proud to take your wallet out for the next few years

