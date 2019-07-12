Expand your home Wi-Fi for $14 with TP-Link’s N300 Range Extender at 30% off

- Jul. 12th 2019 2:37 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the TP-Link N300 802.11N Wi-Fi Range Extender for $13.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just fallen from $20, today’s offer saves you 30%, is $2 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in over two years. TP-Link’s range extender is a budget friendly option for giving your home Wi-Fi a boost. It expands the range thanks to the two built-in antennas and offers up to 300Mbps network speeds. With over 18,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating.

A great way to make use of your savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cable. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $13 at Amazon. While the N300 will wirelessly expand your setup, these cables will do the same for your hardwired connections.

TP-Link N300 802.11N Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

  • Boost your Wi-Fi network for stronger wireless performance and coverage
  • Easily expand wireless coverage at a push of the range extender button
  • Works with any Wi-Fi router or wireless access point. Frequency: 2. 42. 4835GHz, Comparable to NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi range extender (EX2700)
  • Two external antennas for faster and more reliable Wi-Fi system 

