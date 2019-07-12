Victor Allen Light Roast Coffee Pods: 80-pack for $16 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is offering the 80-pack of Victor Allen’s Coffee Light Roast Single Serve Coffee Pods for $16.14. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save at clip the 10% on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to around $22, this is the best price we can find and lands at about $0.20 per cup. Compatible with Keurig brewers (including 2.0 machines), it is made with 100% Arabica coffee beans and is blended/roasted in the USA. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

It doesn’t get much more affordable than this when it comes to name brand coffee pods. In fact, at just $0.20 per cup, today’s deal is slightly better than the Amazon Brand Solimo cups. Although we are talking a matter of a a cent or two at this point, so be sure to go check out the early Amazon Prime Day deals for that and much more.

Victor Allen’s Coffee Light Roast Coffee Pods:

Includes 80 single serve instant coffee pods for K-Cup Keurig 2.0 Brewers

Light Roast Morning Blend coffee made with 100% Arabica coffee beans

Awaken the day with this aromatic coffee. It’s perfectly balanced with a fresh finish.

Blended and roasted in the USA

Single serve cups compatible with Keurig coffee makers, including Keurig 2.0, patented single serve cup technology

Kosher certification: this product is certified kosher by the orthodox union

