VUDU’s $5 weekend sale features Romancing the Stone, Ted, Home Again, more

VUDU’s $5 weekend sale is back with quite a few great titles. Our top pick is Romancing the Stone which goes for $10 at Google Play or Amazon. This 1984 comedy features Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner with Danny DeVito for an all-star cast. If you’re looking for a great movie for the entire family to watch this summer, this high-flying adventure through the Columbian jungle is a must. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

There’s still time to save in iTunes’ latest movie bundle sale with 10-films for $20 from each decade and more. If you’re trying to relive the “good ol’ days,” this is a great way to do it. Also, don’t forget to check out Movies Anywhere. The free service allows you to make your digital copies purchased from iTunes, VUDU, and more available everywhere.

Other $5 top picks:

Romancing the Stone:

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner star alongside Danny DeVito in this high-flying romance adventure. After her sister is kidnapped by thugs amidst their search for a priceless gem in the Colombian jungle, a romance novelist (Turner) realizes that her own life is in danger! And when she sets out to rescue her sister, she meets a handsome fortune seeker (Douglas), who more than sidetracks her!

