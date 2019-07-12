Woot’s 1-day DEWALT tool sale starts at $70: Impact drivers, saws, much more

- Jul. 12th 2019 10:49 am ET

From $70
0

Today only, Woot is offering up to 47% off various DEWALT power tools and accessories. The deals start at $70 with free shipping for Prime members. Those who don’t have a subscription to Amazon’s annual delivery plan will need to fork over an additional $6. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V 3-speed Impact Driver for $99.99. It typically goes for around $130, with today’s deal beating the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in years. This bundle ships with the DEWALT impact driver, but not a battery. Luckily you can use existing 20V batteries or just pick one up with your savings. Great for summer projects or working in the dark, thanks to three built-in LED lights. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here for even more deals.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $13. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

DEWALT 20V Impact Drivers feature:

The DEWALT DCF887B 20V MAX XR Li-ion Brushless 1/4″ 3-Speed Impact Driver Bare tool features a DEWALT built brushless motor. This impact driver has 3-speed settings for optimized application versatility, along with Precision Drive in speed 1 for precision applications and added control. It offers three (3) LED lights with 20 second delay after trigger release to provide visibility without shadows. It also allows for one-handed loading 1/4″ hex chuck with easy grip sleeve, and accepts 1″ bit tips. This unit has a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas (2 mm shorter than the previous DCF886). Includes belt clip. This is a bare tool item – battery sold separately.

Dewalt

