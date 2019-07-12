YETI coolers up to 30% off for today only with prices starting from $140

For today only, Woot is offering a series of YETI coolers at up to 30% off with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. There are a number of options in the sale but one standout would be the YETI Hopper Flip 8 Cooler at $139.99. Regularly $200 at Amazon and direct from YETI, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best price we can find. Ideal for days where you’re trying to avoid a big hard cooler, the Hopper is designed to be “comfortable to haul around but still over-perform in the heat. It has a 100% leak-proof zipper and a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

The larger Hopper models are also on sale today starting from $175. That’s on top of the YETI Roadie 20 cooler at $140 (Reg. $200) and more. All of which are at the best price we can find and carry solid ratings.

As usual with the high-end YETI gear, you’re paying for the brand name, solid warranty and robust build quality. But you could just as easily opt for an Arctic Zone at just $32 or the 30-can Coleman soft cooler for $18 Prime shipped.

YETI Hopper Flip 8 Cooler:

The Hopper Flip is the perfect solution, with its cubed body, leakproof HydroLok Zipper, and intense ColdCell Insulation. For us, it’s the perfect accessory to your day outdoors. The Hopper Flip is designed to hold its own outdoors. With its rugged exterior and extreme cold-holding insulation, you’ll find this soft cooler to be anything but. Check out the features below to learn more.

