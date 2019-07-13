Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 HEPA Vacuum drops to $240 (Refurb, Orig. $499)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering Prime Members the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum for $239.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally fetching $499, it still goes for as much at Best Buy and Amazon in new condition right now. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Dyson is a go-to brand for many when it comes to vacuums and other household appliances. The entire machine is also HEPA filtered to help keep the dust and allergens you vacuum up out of the air. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Prefer the ability to clean the house with voice commands? Get the eufy RoboVac 30C and have a robot clean for you at $200, which is $100 off its going rate. Or, you could save even more by picking up the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Vacuum for $30 shipped at Amazon, though you’re losing out on the HEPA filtration and Dyson namesake.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum features:

Strongest suction of any vacuum*. Even more power for tough tasks

Self-adjusting cleaner head Seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors

Tangle-free Turbine tool, stair tool, combination tool included

Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures allergens and bacteria are captured and trapped

Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button

