Get some summer reading done with these $2 Kindle eBooks

Amazon has a selection of Kindle eBooks on sale for $1.99. Headlining the pack is Worm: The First Digital World War. Regularly $11, this is the best price we’ve tracked for this edition in about a year. For further comparison, the paperback is priced at $13. Worm takes a look at the Conflicker that infected millions of computers worldwide 10 years ago. It’s written by Mark Bowden, who also authored Black Hawk Down. Rated 4/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-seller in Business & Management Technology History. Head below for more discounted Kindle books.

More $1.99 Kindle eBooks:

For more books to load to your Kindle, have a look at July’s First Reads eBook Freebies. Unlike past months, Prime members can download two free eBooks instead of one from a selection of eight titles.

Also, today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 12-month subscription to The Washington Post Digital Access for $30. Generally speaking, the Washington Post is around $10 per month and it’s currently on sale at $45 for the whole year direct. If you’re trying to stay on top of all things news, this is a great way to do so. This subscription will give you unlimited access to the Washington Post website and app. Rated 4.4/5 stars

Worm: The First Digital War:

The Conficker worm infected its first computer in November 2008, and within a month had infiltrated 1.5 million computers in 195 countries. Banks, telecommunications companies, and critical government networks—including British Parliament and the French and German military—became infected almost instantaneously. No one had ever seen anything like it. By January 2009, the worm lay hidden in at least eight million computers, and the botnet of linked computers it had created was big enough that an attack might crash the world.

