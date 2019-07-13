Carry your potluck dishes in this roomy Rachael Ray Thermal Tote for $15

Amazon offers the Rachael Ray Jumbo ChillOut Thermal Tote in Blue for $15.36 Prime shipped. Regularly as much as $25, which is what Amazon charges for the other colors in stock, this is the best price we’ve tracked there in nearly five years. Whether you’re transporting hot or cold dishes to your next outing, this bag will maintain the proper temperature thanks to Triple-Tek foam insulation and Temperfoil lining. It has a roomy 10-gallon capacity and adjustable handles. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Note: this product is expected to ship in 1 to 4 weeks.

If you’ll be using the tote bag to carry beverages and other cool treats, it’d be a good idea to put your savings towards a set of four ice packs at $13. They’re super slim, which means they can also be placed in everyday lunch boxes.

Rachael Ray Jumbo ChillOut Thermal Tote:

EXTRA-LARGE CAPACITY: 10-gallon capacity is great for groceries, parties, the beach, tailgating and camping

KEEPS FOOD HOT OR COLD: Constructed with Triple-Tek foam insulation and Temperfoil lining with radiant barrier for exceptional retention of heat and cold

VERSATILE: Handles adjust to carry items horizontally, making it easy to transport a large pizza or sheet cake

STAYS DRY: Leak proof, easy clean lining protects against messy leaks and drips and is treated with Sanafor to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria

