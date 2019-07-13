Save on Tommy Hilfiger clothes for men and women from $10, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Tommy Hilger clothing for men and women from $10 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Men’s Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in Classic Fit for $27.99. Normally $50, it recently dropped to $30 on sale at Macy’s and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a great way to up your style game this summer, a polo is a great option. I love the way they look and there are a plethora of style and color options to choose from here. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Short Sleeve Polo features:
- Looking for a go-to shirt for casual occasions? Stock up on this Tommy Hilfiger polo shirt – in various shades – for easygoing weekend outfits.
- Polo shirt for men available in a classic fit.
- Polo shirt collar with a two-button placket.
- Embroidered flag at chest on this polo shirt for men.
- This polo shirt in a classic fit from Tommy Hilfiger is perfect for any casual occasions.
- Machine Wash
