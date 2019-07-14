Save up to 80% off on top Kindle eBooks adapted for the screen starting at $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of Kindle eBook top reads adapted for the screen by up to 80%. Deals start at $0.99, with a majority of the titles normally fetching $10 or more. Many of the discounts return the eBooks to match previous all-time lows or hit new ones. Today’s collection is filled with titles that have found themselves being worked into feature films or TV shows. Some of the standouts are The Man in the High Castle, Killing Eve, Beautiful Boy and more. Across the board, you’ll find that just about all of the discounted books well-reviewed, with thousands of readers leaving 4+ star ratings. Shop the entire sale right here to stock up on reads for the rest of the summer.

Each of today’s discounted digital books will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app.

The Man in the High Castle synopsis:

It’s America in 1962. Slavery is legal once again. The few Jews who still survive hide under assumed names. In San Francisco, the I Ching is as common as the Yellow Pages. All because some twenty years earlier the United States lost a war—and is now occupied by Nazi Germany and Japan.

