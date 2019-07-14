Prime Day 2019 officially kicks-off Monday at 3am ET, but the deals are already flying in. Before we get into all of the best offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and various other retailers, make sure you’re following us on Twitter so you don’t on Lightning deals that we’ll be sharing over the next few days. The best Prime Day deals are sure to come quick and sell out just as fast. Hit the jump to find all of our favorite deals from Amazon’s two-day mega shopping event.
Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with the best Prime Day deals
Over the next few days, the best Prime Day deals will be streaming through Amazon’s Gold Box at a rapid pace. On top of rotating promotions that will last six to 48 hours, you’ll also see a number of Lightning deals flowing by just as fast. And don’t forget, you’ll need a Prime membership to cash in on any of these offers so be sure to have your details in order there or you might miss out.
To make sure you don't miss any of the best deals, jump over to our Twitter account and bookmark this landing page at Amazon to see the deals as they stream in.
Best Apple deals
As expected, Amazon will be aggressively setting the pace on Apple deals throughout its official storefront. Amazon is also likely to match Best Buy and Target on any deals. In the lead up to Prime Day, we’ve seen a number of notable Apple offers pop-up. Here’s a look at the best deals so far:
- Amazon is taking up to $250 off the latest iPad Pros
- Take $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, 128GB model now $329
- iPad Air up to $40 off
- iPad Mini $15 off at Amazon
- Previous generation iPad Pros up to $480 off
- Today only, nearly every Apple Watch Series 4 model is $75 off
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at new Amazon all-time low $179
- Amazon clears out MacBook Air inventory with deals starting at $999
- Score a rare discount on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve at $27.50
- Replace your aging EarPods w/ urBeats3 Lightning headphones: $39 (Reg. $50+)
Hyper Takes up to 40% off its most popular Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories
Hyper is ringing in Prime Day 2019 with a number of notable deals on Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories. This includes the 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro and Air for $79.99. Regularly $120, we’ve not seen it for less direct or at Amazon. This robust USB-C hub transforms two MacBook USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports into nine additional ports, including USB 3.0, SD card readers, USB-C PD and more. It’s an easy way to take your MacBook’s I/O to a whole new level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Also be sure to check out the HyperJuice 87W USB-C PD Power Adapter with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for $47.99 (Reg. $70). This robust charger can power up your MacBook, iPhone, and the latest iPads simultaneously. Other notable Hyper deals include:
- SOLO 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for Laptop/Tablet: $60 (Reg. $80)
- DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air: $70 (Reg. $90)
- USB-C Hub for 13-inch MacBook Pro 61W Power Adapter: $24 (Reg. $40)
- USB-C Hub for 15-inch MacBook Pro 87W Power Adapter: $32 (Reg. $50)
Best Google-friendly deals
Prime Day is a great time to find deals on the latest Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and much more. We’re expecting to see aggressive discounts throughout the two-day event on a number of Google-friendly products. Here are a few standouts so far:
- Amazon takes $200 off the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup for Prime Day
- Take $70 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at a new Amazon low of $230
- Save $106 on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver from $343
- Samsung’s 512GB EVO microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $89 shipped
- LG’s G7 ThinQ now runs Android Pie, score it for a new low of $390 (35% off)
Best Smart Home deals
- Philips Hue Early Prime Day deals: Starter Kit $100 or Lightstrip $68
- Polk’s Command Sound Bar brings Alexa to your home theater at $199 (33% off)
- Tell Alexa or Assistant to clean with eufy’s RoboVac 30C at $200 (Reg. $300)
- Ultimate Ears’ BLAST Bluetooth Speaker sports Alexa for $70 (Save $20)
- Schlage’s $154 Sense HomeKit Deadbolt unlocks your door with Siri at 30% off
Best Tech deals
- Amazon takes up to 32% off select Roku streaming sticks with deals from $24
- Expand your Plex server with Seagate’s BarraCuda 8TB HDD: $150 (Reg. $180+)
- ASUS Google WiFi OnHub Router drops to $80 (20% off), TP-Link Extender at $14
- Score a new low on AOC’s Agon 35″ Curved 120Hz Monitor at $650 (22% off), more
- Bundle APC’s 1500VA UPS with its 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip at $180 (20% off)
- Expand your gaming repertoire with an 1TB Xbox One S for $180
- Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV sports Roku built-in for $450 (Reg. $600)
Best Home Goods deals
- Ninja’s professional 1000W blender is a must for smoothies at $59 (20% off)
- Contigo’s highly-rated AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug is down to $11 (Reg. $20)
- Score up to 20% off select AmazonBasics home goods if you have Prime
- Amazon slashes $100 off Breville’s the Barista Espresso Machine: $480
- Boost safety with Kidde’s Voice Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detector: $24 (Save 20%)
- Outfit your kitchen with these Dash mini appliances from $8 Prime shipped
Best Fashion deals
- GAP Factory gives you a new look with clearance prices from just $4
- Rockport’s Summer Essentials Sale features 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Get running with ASICS shoes for men and women from $40 at Nordstrom Rack
- Bonobos is having its Biggest Fit Sale with 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Columbia’s Web Specials take up to 65% off jackets, shoes and more from $19
- Levi’s Now or Never Sale updates your denim with an extra 40% off clearance
- Lands’ End Great Summer Sale discounts an array of summer styles up to 65% off
