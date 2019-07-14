Today only, add these highly-rated USB-C hubs to your MacBook Pro from $39.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Deal of the Day, TOTU (98% all-time positive feedback from 9,500+) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $39.59 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 35% discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. This USB-C Hub features a bus-powered aluminum design that brings eight ports to your MacBook. Leading the way is an 87W USB-C PD port, as well as 4K HDMI, Ethernet, dual USB 3.0 ports, both micro SD as well as SD card readers and more. With over 970 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today from TOTU at Amazon is its 11-in-1 USB-C Hub for $48.99. That’s good for a $22 discount from its usual price tag, the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This adapter features the same I/O as the 8-in-1 alternative above, but adds two USB 2.0 ports, a VGA input as well as a 3.5mm audio in. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 545 customers.

Those looking for an ultra-portable alternative will want to consider the the best-selling nonda USB-C adapter at $9 instead. This is a fantastic option for portable setups where you might only need to connect a single peripheral to your machine at a time.

TOTU 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Multiport connection: TOTU USB C hub includes 1 Ethernet/RJ-45 Port, 1 USB Type-C Female PD charging port, 1 HDMI port, 1 TF SD card slot, 1 SD card slot, 1 USB 2.0 Type A port, 2 USB 3.0 Type A ports. This USB C hub applies to all Type-C laptops.

Effortless data transfer: connect to your smartphone, tablet, hard drive or other USB peripheral via the USB 3.0 Ports and transfer date between computer and connected device, The USB 2.0 port is better with mouse, keyboard or other low rate devices. Built in SD and TF slots for easy access to files from universal SD and Micro SD Memory Card; Support 2 cards reading simultaneously. 1000Mbps Ethernet port ensures a more stable and faster wired network connection.

