The wildly-popular Ticket To Ride board game is just $20 (Reg. $45)

Walmart offers the Ticket To Ride board game for $19.98. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $45 and Amazon just dropped it to $35, where we’ve previously seen it as low as $25. Ticket To Ride is one of the most popular board games out there, with support for up to five players at a time and a short 30-60 minute playtime. “Ticket to Ride is a cross-country train adventure in which players collect and play matching train cards to claim railway routes connecting cities through North America!” It has collected an impressive 4.8/5 star rating from nearly 4,500 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a Ticket To Ride Expansion pack to take your gaming to the next level. The USA 1910 add-on includes 181 extra cards and 39 new destination tickets. Not to mention, it adds “depth and complexity to the base game.” Their words, not mine.

Ticket To Ride features:

October 2, 1900 – it’s 28 years to the day that noted London eccentric, Phileas Fogg accepted and then won a bet that he could travel “Around the World in 80 Days.” Now, at the dawn of the century, some old friends have gathered to celebrate Fogg’s impetuous and lucrative gamble – and to propose a new wager of their own. The stakes: $1 million in a winner-takes-all competition. The objective: to see the most cities in North America – in just 7 days. Ticket to Ride is a cross-country train adventure game. Players collect train cards that enable them to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America.

