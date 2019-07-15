Amazon is discounting its own jewelry line by up to 40% off, today only

As a limited-time Prime Day 2019 deal, Amazon is taking up to 40% off items from its own jewelry collection. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping applies on all orders. Notable is this pair of Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Teardrop Earrings at $21.75. Regularly $30, this is a price that’s only been beaten once before on Black Friday 2018. Each earring features a dried flower preserved in resin. Choose from multiple colors on sale. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 shoppers. Head below for more deals.

The matching Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Oval Pendant Necklace is also on sale for $20.30. Regularly as much as $29, this is matching an all-time price low. It includes an 18-inch chain with spring-ring clasp. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the rest of Amazon’s in-house jewelry sale here.

In honor of Prime Day, Amazon is also discounting its in-house apparel brands by up to 50% off. It includes markdowns on Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, 28 Palms, Daily Ritual, and more.

Amazon Collection Pressed Flower Teardrop Earrings:

Unique translucent teardrop-shape earrings featuring real dried flowers preserved in resin and surrounded by sterling silver settings

The natural properties of real flowers provides a one-of-a-kind look to each piece. The image may show a slight difference to the actual flowers in color and composition

Grown in the fields of Taxco, Mexico, these miniature flowers are gathered by hand and preserved permanently in resin

