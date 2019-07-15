Lock away Prime Day savings in Amazon’s Security Safe: $40 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Security Safe (0.5 Cubic Feet) for $39.89 shipped for Prime members. That’s around $10 or so off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This safe is ready to resist scratching and damage thanks to a sturdy steel construction. Unlocking is simple via the digital keypad that is easily reprogrammable. It comes with four bolts that can be used to mount it to a wall, floor, or shelf, allowing you to secure it nearly anywhere. Rated 4/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Security Safe features:

  • 0.5-cubic-foot security safe with electronic lock and 2 emergency override keys
  • Steel construction with carpeted floor to protect against scratches and damage; Safe is not fireproof or waterproof
  • 2 live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges; adjustable/removable interior shelf
  • Reprogrammable digital access; uses four AA batteries
  • Exterior measures 13.8 by 9.8 by 9.8 inches (L x W x H); Interior space measures 13.5 x 8.75 x 9.5 inches (L x W x H) and door is approximately 2 inches thick

