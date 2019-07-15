Save up to 30% on Arlo Home Security Systems + accessories from $40 at Amazon

- Jul. 15th 2019 9:18 am ET

0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 extravaganza, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Arlo Home Security Systems and accessories from $40. All of these deals are exclusive to Prime members and ship for free. Most notably, there’s the Arlo Smart Home Security Kit at $199. Normally selling for $290, this is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and is a new all-time low. This kit includes everything you need to get started protecting your house. A rechargeable Arlo Pro camera records in 1080p and can be placed just about anywhere. It comes paired with an Audio Doorbell and Chime, as well as a base station to tie the kit together. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 175 customers. More below.

Other notable Arlo deals include:

Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Prime Day Ring sale, which has dropped the Video Doorbell to $70 alongside other new all-time lows. Plus, Blink’s XT2 Security Camera Kit gets first discount to $100 (45% off), plus more.

Arlo Smart Home Security Kit features:

  • Arlo Pro HD camera – Plus audio doorbell & chime lets you answer your door, even when you’re not home.
  • It takes the worrying and wondering out of your life with 100% Wire-Free audio doorbell and HD camera that gives you flexibility to place it anywhere so you can see and hear more of who’s at your door.
  • Get a call on your phone when someone presses the doorbell.

