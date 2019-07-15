Upgrade your bedroom w/ Ashley’s Chime memory foam mattresses from $95.50

As part if its Prime Day festivities, Amazon is offering Ashley Furniture Signature Design Chime Express Memory Foam Mattresses in multiple thicknesses and sizes from $95.50 shipped. Whether you’re wanting a twin, full, queen, or king in an 8-, 10-, or 12-inch configuration, Ashley has a mattress on sale for you. Normally at least $150, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time on these mattresses. Memory foam is both supportive and giving when you lay on it, conforming to every part of your body. Plus, this mattress sets up in minutes, going from box to bed in a snap. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re not quite ready for a new mattress yet, these toppers are the perfect pick-me-up from $42 shipped at Amazon. As the perfect upgrade to any existing mattress, you’ll enjoy a cooling layer that makes sure you don’t wake up in sweats.

Whether you get a new mattress or just a topper, you need this Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow for $30 shipped. It’ll also help you stay cool at night, giving you a great night’s sleep.

Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress features:

Designed with layers of memory foam for firm support and pressure relief, all with a plush feel. Support foam core helps reduce motion transfer for peaceful, undisturbed sleep

Made of hypoallergenic material to keep out dust mites, pollen, mold and pet dander—perfect for kids or adults who suffer from allergies

Arrives in a box. Simply unbox, cut the protective wrap, unroll and watch the mattress expand. Foundation and box spring sold separately

Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!