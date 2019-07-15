Best Prime Day Game Deals from $10: Rage 2, Sekiro, Pokemon, Spider-Man, more

In today’s best game deals, we have a massive list of discounted console games for Prime Day 2019 on top of this morning’s hardware deals. One standout is Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox One at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Spider-Man, Pokémon Let’s Go, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Nioh, Ratchet & Clank, Sekiro and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
***Note: Many of today’s Prime Day Amazon game deals will drop in price once you’ve added the title to your cart.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Ratchet & Clank PS4 $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $19.50 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- Matched on Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Ni no Kuni: White Witch pre-order $42 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Theme FREE | PSN
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Prime Day 2019 gaming deals: Switch GC bundle $300, Oculus Go $209, much more
PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership $40 (Reg. $60)
