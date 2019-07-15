Clorox/Glad cleaners and garbage bags from $6.50 for Prime Day (30% off)

- Jul. 15th 2019 1:11 pm ET

As part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a collection of household essentials from Clorox, Glad, Brita, Green Works and more. With deals starting from just $6.42 for Prime members, this is a perfect time to stock up on garbage bags, cleaning supplies/products and much more. We are seeing a number of all-time lows on best-selling products, all of which you’ll find in our top picks list down below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Glad Large Drawstring Trash Bags:

  • 13 GALLON WHITE PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Handle daily kitchen and household demands with Glad’s13 gallon tall garbage bag in a Gain Moonlight Breeze Scent
  • NEUTRALIZES TOUGH TRASH ODORS: 3-in-1 OdorShield works to trap, lock and neutralize tough odors– eliminate smells in the kitchen and around the house with OdorShield trash bags great for baby diaper and cat litter disposal

Amazon has officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year's event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category.
Clorox Glad

