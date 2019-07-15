Travel in style with Columbia, Vera Bradley and Delsey up to 30 off, from $18

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on select luggage and accessories from Columbia, Vera Bradley, Delsey and more. Prices are for Prime members only, and free shipping applies on all orders. One of the most notable deals is the bright and cheery Vera Bradley Iconic Travel Duffel. Originally priced at $100, during the sale you can find it for $52. I personally own this duffel and it’s exceptionally functional. It features an array of pockets for organization and a spacious interior for all of your essentials. It’s a perfect option for traveling and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 110 reviews.

Another standout from this sale is the Delsey Paris Chatelet Hard+ Large Checked Spinner Suitcase for $150. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen and it’s regularly priced at $300. This suitcase features a hard exterior to keep your essentials safe and spinner wheels for easy toting. Rated 4/5 stars.

Finally, Columbia’s Leather Extra Wallet is on sale for $18 and originally was priced at $25. This wallet is sleek enough to fit right into your back pocket and offers an array of slots for organization. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

Vera Bradley Iconic Duffel Bag features:

The Iconic Large Travel Duffel measures 11.5 inches high, 22 inches wide, and 11.5 inches in diameter – giving you a spacious, carryon compliant travel bag and essential for your next getaway

With a 15 inch strap drop, you can grab the dual straps on the go or throw over your shoulder for hands-free attention on the adventure at hand – either way, the top zip closure keeps your personal items securely protected

The exterior features one zip pocket, a charger pocket and three slip pockets – ideal for stowing wallets, boarding passes, reading material or snacks to keep them quick to access and soundly fastened for your flight

Skip the extra carry on and take advantage of the interior pockets of this spacious duffel – featuring one zip pocket and three elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry and other toiletries

