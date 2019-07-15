Amazon’s DEWALT Gold Box has tools, accessories, more for Prime Day from $24

Amazon’s Prime Day event has been filled with plenty of deals including a notable BLACK+DECKER sale. If you’re someone that prefers yellow, you’re in luck as DEWALT tools are also marked down for Prime members today. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V MAX 5-tool Compact Kit for $279 shipped. Regularly around $400, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. DEWALT includes five tools with this bundle, like a 20V drill, impact driver, flash light, circular saw, and more. Ships multiple batteries as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals or dive into the entire sale right here.

Another standout from today’s sale is the DEWALT Heavy Duty Heat Gun with LCD Display for $75. It typically goes for around 25% more. Ideal for drying and manipulating various materials. Comes with different attachments for whatever jobs you have on tap. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit features:

DEWALT DCK521D2 20V MAX* Compact 5-Tool Combo Kit (2 Ah) features our DCD780 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Compact Drill / Driver which is lightweight and compact for working in tight spaces for long periods of time. The DCF885 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 1/4″ Impact Driver is compact and lightweight for fitting in tight spaces and increasing productivity. The DCS393 20V MAX* circular saw with 6-1/2″ carbide blade can cut 2×4’s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass. The DCG412 20V MAX* XR Lithium Ion 4-1/2″ / 5” Grinder increases productivity with features like Quick-Change wheel release, convenient trigger switch with lock-off button, and extended run-time battery.

