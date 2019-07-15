The Furbo 1080p Dog Camera with audio, treat tosser, more for $135 (Reg. $200)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 sales event, Prime members can now grab the Furbo Dog Camera for $134.99 shipped via its Amazon storefront. Originally $250, it sells for closer $200 these days and is matching our previous deal price. It is also matched direct from Furbo and is now at the best price we can find. The Wi-Fi pet cam has 2-way audio, Alexa compatibility and you can even toss your furry buddy a treat while you’re at work. It has a 1080p camera resolution with night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Go score your pup some treats while the price is right. Amazon is offering up to 50% off a wide selection of dog and cat treats with prices starting from just over $5. Then go check out this deal on the Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification DNA Test at 18% off.

Furbo Dog Camera:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!