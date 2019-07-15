Get comfortable with Gold Toe, Hanes and Sperry at up to 30% off from Amazon

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off on select basics for the family from Hanes, Gold Toe, Bali, and more. Prices are for Prime members only and free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the 6-Pack of Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Crew 656s Athletic Socks for $20. Regularly $32, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for fall and winter to pair with boots and dress shoes. They’re also sweat-wicking and cushioned for additional comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 500 reviews. Find more of our top picks below.

Also, be sure to check out the Sperry Top-Sider Solid Signature Liners for $8. Regularly priced at $13, that’s another Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for boat shoes this summer.

Gold Toe Cotton Crew Athletic Socks feature:

Pull On closure

AquaFX Moisture Control – Keeps Feet Dry and Comfortable

Reinforced Toe for Long Lasting Durability

Reinforced comfort toe for long lasting wear which makes this a favorite Gold Toe style

AquaFX technology to keep feet dry. Full cushion sole provides extra comfort and foot protection

