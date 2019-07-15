Take to the lake with Intex’s highly-rated inflatable kayaks from $42

For Prime Day, Amazon is offering Prime members the Intex Challenger K1 Inflatable 1-Person Kayak for $41.99 shipped. Fit more in the 2-person model for $51.99 shipped. Normally $70 and $80 respectively, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve got some fun weekends at the lake planned, these are a must. The huge benefit here is that being inflatable, meaning these kayaks won’t take up tons of space in the garage when not in use. Rated 4.3/5 stars and they’re a #1 best-seller.

Nomad Base Station

The Intex Explorer 300 is a 3-person inflatable raft for $28 that would make lake days amazingly fun. Bring the cooler and spend the day basking in the sun, but I wouldn’t venture to take this raft where no raft has gone before. Leave the rough waters to the kayaks above.

Intex Challenger K1 Inflatable Kayak features:

Nimble, durable kayak is made of durable welded material with eye-catching graphics for added safety on the lake or slow-moving river

Cockpit is designed for comfort and maximized space, and inflatable I-beam floors add stability

Cargo net to store extra gear, and grab line on both ends of kayak; inflatable seat with backrest

Comes with 84-inch aluminum oar, repair patch and Hi-output manual hand pump. Rugged vinyl construction

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!