This majestic unicorn pool float can be yours for only $10.50

- Jul. 15th 2019 8:09 pm ET

$10.50
As one of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon offers the Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float at $10.47 shipped, exclusively for Prime members. Bed Bath and Beyond charges well over $30. It had been going for as much as $19 at Amazon before this drop to the all-time low there. Unicorns are real, as long as you have this float. It measures 55-inches wide and has a pair of side handles for stability. A repair patch is included. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re going to be braving choppier waters than a lazy river, consider picking up one of these highly-rated Intex inflatable kayaks from $42 after Prime Day discount.

No matter which inflatable device you buy, save your lungs and buy an electric air pump.

Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float:

  • DURABLE – Made of premium vinyl; thick, soft and durable premium raft-grade non-phthalates material and installed with 2 heavy duty handles.
  • FREE REPAIR PATCH – Our adorable Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On includes an easy to install repair patch in the package for emergency use if ever unintentional pin holes may occur.
  • GIGANTIC SIZE – 79”L x 55”w x 38”h, 12ga vinyl, the perfect relaxation spot or toy for pool playtime. 
